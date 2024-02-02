Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 8.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Generac by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Generac by 112.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 373.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,390. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GNRC traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $114.45. 125,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,998. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

