Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 1,350 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

RRC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.82. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRC. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

