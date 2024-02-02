Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 600 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $137.52. The stock had a trading volume of 666,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.41. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

