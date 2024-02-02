Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 2.2 %

ASA traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,175. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

In other ASA Gold and Precious Metals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 104,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $1,449,460.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,554,321 shares in the company, valued at $35,453,975.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 104,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $1,449,460.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,554,321 shares in the company, valued at $35,453,975.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander Merk purchased 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $65,641.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 53,520 shares in the company, valued at $807,616.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 639,581 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,701. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.