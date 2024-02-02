Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.11% of SandRidge Energy worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SD. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter worth $948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,158 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the period. 20.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,285. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $456.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.16.

SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.17% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 48.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SD

SandRidge Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.