Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VCIT stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.53. 3,949,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,661,285. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

