Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,889,000 after buying an additional 178,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $918,324,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.70. The stock had a trading volume of 355,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,584. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.62. The company has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

