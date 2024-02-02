Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.11% of SandRidge Energy worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,514 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of SD traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.30. 392,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,285. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.16.

SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.17% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 48.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on SD

About SandRidge Energy

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.