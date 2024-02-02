Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $742,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18,112.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after buying an additional 183,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,031,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,296. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.25.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

