Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $914,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 2.6 %

Public Storage stock traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.00. The stock had a trading volume of 149,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.16. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.