Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $580,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE BABA traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $71.17. 7,203,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,532,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $109.81.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.