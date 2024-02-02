Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $414,000 Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 186.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after buying an additional 2,193,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HSBC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,964,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,420,000 after buying an additional 438,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $811.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.27. 853,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $151.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

