Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 186.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,964,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,420,000 after purchasing an additional 438,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. 853,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,556. The company has a market cap of $151.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

