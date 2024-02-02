Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 18,200 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.05% of NET Power worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in NET Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in NET Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in NET Power by 34.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NET Power by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NET Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get NET Power alerts:

NET Power Trading Down 3.2 %

NPWR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. NET Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $17.62.

About NET Power

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). Equities research analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.