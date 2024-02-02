Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,855 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 342.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 110,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.85.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.51%.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

