Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.01. 253,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.15 and its 200 day moving average is $244.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

