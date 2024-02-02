Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,733.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF remained flat at $20.36 on Friday. 3,419,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,193,454. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

