Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 5,550 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,896. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.