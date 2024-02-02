Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 654 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.05, for a total transaction of $1,762,548.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,456,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,168,487.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.05, for a total transaction of $1,762,548.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,456,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,168,487.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.82, for a total value of $2,512,885.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,444,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,234,434.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,868 shares of company stock worth $24,755,662. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Morningstar

Morningstar Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.28. 20,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $289.17. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 168.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.18%.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.