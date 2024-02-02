Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 7,593 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

MSOS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 3,257,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

