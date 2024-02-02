Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,818,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 260,851 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 728.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 278,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 244,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.44. 121,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

