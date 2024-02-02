Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.7% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.7 %

LMT traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $426.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $448.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

