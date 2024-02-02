Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15 to $4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of +2 to +3% yr/yr or $4.187 billion to $4.228 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.08.

PNR stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.41. 72,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,406. Pentair has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

