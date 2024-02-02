Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $296,000.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PRDO opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRDO. StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

