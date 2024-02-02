Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $296,000.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Perdoceo Education Stock Up 1.8 %
PRDO opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRDO. StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.
