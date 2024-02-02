PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PGT Innovations has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PGT Innovations by 367.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

