Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,034.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,203,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.7 %

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Shares of PM opened at $93.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $104.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.