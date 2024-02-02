Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 106 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AON traded down $5.64 on Friday, reaching $294.36. The company had a trading volume of 326,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,075. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

