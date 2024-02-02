Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 257 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NVS stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.02. 206,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,317. The firm has a market cap of $220.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

