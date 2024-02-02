Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 235,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,896,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 103,658 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 279,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 4,974,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,642,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

