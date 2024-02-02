Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $485,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. 1,302,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,664,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

