Piper Sandler Raises Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Price Target to $43.00

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTLF

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 71.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,623,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,893,000 after buying an additional 537,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $17,909,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 470.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 224,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after buying an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.