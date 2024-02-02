Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $871.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 21.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 30.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

