Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.65. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

