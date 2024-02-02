Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,625 PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79,105 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,508,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PWSC stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $182.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWSC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

In related news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 26,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $606,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 209,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $64,064.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Anthony Kender sold 26,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $606,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 209,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,725. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

