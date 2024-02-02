Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Novanta were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $157.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 1.33. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $153,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,541,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $1,919,312. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

