Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALKT opened at $24.82 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,864.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,869. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALKT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Alkami Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

