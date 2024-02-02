Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,402,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,238,000 after purchasing an additional 622,985 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 521,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 518,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,404,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,285,000 after acquiring an additional 506,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960 in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.0 %

FOUR opened at $74.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $78.97.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.21 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.