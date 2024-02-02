Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,436 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $354,154.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,295.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $354,154.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,295.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,729 shares of company stock worth $1,163,542. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $42.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

