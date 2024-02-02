Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $891,000 Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $891,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELF opened at $162.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $164.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.47 and a 200 day moving average of $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.77.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

