Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALGM opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.81. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

