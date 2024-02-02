Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,707 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 19,462.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,310.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $279,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,490.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,310.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 641,645 shares of company stock worth $4,717,198. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Trading Up 2.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuantumScape stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

