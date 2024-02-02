Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $254,000 Investment in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $27.25 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $918.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

