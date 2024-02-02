Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $254,000 Investment in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Thermon Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE THR opened at $27.25 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $918.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on THR
Thermon Group Profile
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thermon Group
- How to Invest in Esports
- Brinker International throws a high-volume continuation signal
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Tractor Supply Company can plow its way to new highs in 2024
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.