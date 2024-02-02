Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases New Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after buying an additional 573,777 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 405,794 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,710,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $194,659,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,797,043 shares of company stock valued at $274,058,390. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

