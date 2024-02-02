Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,510 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $34,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,966,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,169,000 after acquiring an additional 374,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,273,000 after acquiring an additional 331,735 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,445,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,262,000 after acquiring an additional 274,268 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HQY opened at $75.62 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 222.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,603 shares of company stock worth $3,179,892. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

