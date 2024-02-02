Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 13,310 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after purchasing an additional 793,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,595,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after purchasing an additional 667,658 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 57.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $80,930,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,936,000 after purchasing an additional 735,389 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

