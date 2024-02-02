Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 15,180 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,180 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,854,000 after acquiring an additional 38,447 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 932,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,631,000 after buying an additional 167,766 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

