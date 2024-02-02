Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 1,812 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 85,682 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $121.90 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.30 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

