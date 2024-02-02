Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 51,805 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,805 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LZ shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 208.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $167.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

In other news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $231,210.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $231,210.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $163,683,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,146,521 shares of company stock worth $164,194,385. 44.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.