Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 5,497 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZG

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZG stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.