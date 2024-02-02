Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $89.88.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

